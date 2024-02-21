Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 594,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

