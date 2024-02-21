iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 98,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,277% compared to the average daily volume of 7,157 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

