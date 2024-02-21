iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

