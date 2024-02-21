Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.