Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.