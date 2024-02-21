KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,770,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,449 shares of company stock worth $462,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

