Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.43 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

