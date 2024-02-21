King Wealth Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,932,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,460 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,124,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,147,000 after purchasing an additional 790,204 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

