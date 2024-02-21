Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

