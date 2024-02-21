Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LU opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

