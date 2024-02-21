Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
NYSE:LU opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
