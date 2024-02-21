Marqeta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,655 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 729% compared to the average volume of 2,250 put options.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 23.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 166,929 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

