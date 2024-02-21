Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Stephanie Georges Sells 1,409 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.