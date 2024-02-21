Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

