Michael James Carlson Sells 9,952 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,563.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stem Stock Performance

Stem stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

