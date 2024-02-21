Microchip Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,533 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 5,283 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,662,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,011,600,000 after buying an additional 408,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

