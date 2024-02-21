Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 680.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,863,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 951,427 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,485,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.78. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.