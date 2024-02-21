Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,266 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 283.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

