Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $3,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Core & Main by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after acquiring an additional 433,386 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Core & Main by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

