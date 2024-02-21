Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 6,617 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $1,438,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $16,011,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $781,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 360.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GTES opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

