Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $279,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 333,426 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.08. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

