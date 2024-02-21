Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,602 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 97,809 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.