Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 166 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.