Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $77,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1,046.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Woodward by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 0.1 %

WWD stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

