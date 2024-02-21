Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

WOR opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.