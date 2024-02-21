Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,858 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

