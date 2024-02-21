Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

