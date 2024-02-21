Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

