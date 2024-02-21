Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

