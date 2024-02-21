Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $15,524,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

