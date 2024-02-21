Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $122.81 and a one year high of $253.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

