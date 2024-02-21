Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

