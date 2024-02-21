Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 33.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

