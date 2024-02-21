Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

