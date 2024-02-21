Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

