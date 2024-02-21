Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 5.8% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,339,000 after buying an additional 1,128,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,981,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

