Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $179.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

