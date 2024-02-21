Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

