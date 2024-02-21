Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5,037.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

