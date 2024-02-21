Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.