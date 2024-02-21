Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.71%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

