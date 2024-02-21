Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.