Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after buying an additional 202,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.99 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

