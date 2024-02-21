Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

