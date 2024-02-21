Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.