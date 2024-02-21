Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $198.82.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.