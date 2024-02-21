Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 27,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,109 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,814,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,164,000 after buying an additional 210,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

