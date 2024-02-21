NU Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 198,509 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,132 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NYSE:NU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NU has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

