Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

