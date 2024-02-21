Pason Systems (PSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th.
Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
Several research firms recently commented on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
