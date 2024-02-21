Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $787.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

